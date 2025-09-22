Was Erika Kirk's 'Romanian Angels' ministry accused of child trafficking? Here's the truth on new TPUSA CEO

Since Erika Kirk was announced as the new CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk's death, her past has come back to sharp focus. Charlie Kirk's widow, a former Miss Arizona, ran charities and Christian ministries before she became associated with Charlie Kirk and TPUSA. One such ministry, 'Romanian Angels' has sparked a controversy. Erika Kirk, chief executive officer of Turning Point USA, during a memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.(Bloomberg)

'Romanian Angels' is a program that Erika Kirk's nonprofit ‘Every Day Heroes Like You’ ran in Romania's Constanta. Though very little record of the program exists, an article on Arizona Foothills from 2024 records the organization running a Christmas Wishlist for children in Romania.

However, the organization has been the center of a major controversy, especially amid allegations that it was involved with child trafficking. The allegations, covered in depth by Romanian news outlets, came up as part of allegations of trafficking against evangelical ministries in Romanian towns such as Tandarei and Constanta.

Social media posts say locals alleged that children who went to the ministry regarding the charity program disappeared. They also claimed that Romanian Angels was asked to leave the country in 2011. However, no official record indicating that Romanian Angels was forced out of the country.

Here's one such post:

In fact, the allegations against Erika Kirk regarding her charity work in Romania appear to be wholly unverified claims circulating on social media, with no formal charges or investigations reported by credible sources like the US State Department or Romanian authorities.

Also read: Elon Musk’s ‘pyramid hand symbol’ at Charlie Kirk memorial sets internet abuzz

Erika Kirk “Forgives” Assassin

Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech at Charlie Kirk's funeral in State Park, Arizona, on Sunday. Moved to tears, Erika Kirk said that she is forgiving 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem.

“He wanted to save young men. Just like the one who took his life,” she said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”