Wordle hints and answers for October 12, 2025: Decoding puzzle #1576 in minutes

Wordle is one of the New York Times’ most popular word games. The NYT dropped a slightly tricky puzzle for Sunday, October 12. Wordle #1576 had many players scratching their heads before they managed to solve the challenge. Struggling with today’s Wordle? Here’s the October 12 answer, clues, and difficulty level(Representative image/Unsplash)

Wordle is based on a simple rule. Players have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Letters that are in the correct place turn green, and those in the answer, but in the wrong place, appear in yellow. Incorrect letters are shown in grey. Today’s puzzle is not impossible, but it is not an easy task either. Testers from The New York Times took between four and six attempts to land on the correct answer.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wordle hints and solution for today.

Wordle hints for October 12, 2025

First hint: Start with a consonant - try N.

Second hint: Add a vowel - O might help open things up.

If those letters are already sitting in your grid, you are close. Think of a word that can describe both an injury and an action. The answer is a word that can be both a noun and a verb.

Wordle answer for today

The answer to Wordle #1576 is WOUND.

According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary, “wound” can refer to “an injury in which the skin or tissue is broken.” As a verb, it means “to cause such an injury.” Interestingly, it can also mean “to wind” - as in winding a rope or a watch.

It is a classic Wordle answer- a word with double meanings. The word is easy to overlook, and just enough to trip many players up on the final guess.

Each day’s Wordle also features an artist’s work behind the puzzle. According to The New York Times, today’s featured illustrator is Henrique Coser Moreira, from Curitiba, Brazil. His storytelling through art earned him the Serpa International Award for Picturebooks in 2021 and recognition at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

If you cracked today’s Wordle without any hints, pat yourself on the back. If not, there is always tomorrow.