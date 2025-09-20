Wordle hints and answers for September 20, 2025: Decode puzzle #1554 in minutes

Wordle has turned into a daily ritual for millions. Since the New York Times bought the game in 2022, it has kept its simple appeal. Five letters, six tries, and lots of fun. Players share their attempts on social media and compete with friends. It is quick, addictive, and ensures gamers come back each day. NYT Wordle today, September 20, 2025: See today’s hints, difficulty rating, and the answer(Representative image/Unsplash)

NYT Wordle: How to play

The rules are straightforward to play Wordle: Players get six attempts to guess the five-letter word. A green square means the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow squares mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. Gray means the letter is not part of the word at all. The clean design and daily reset have made it so appealing.

NYT Wordle #1,554 hints

For today’s puzzle, the official hint by NYT kept things simple:

Consonant: R

Vowel: E

That was the nudge for today’s players. Not everyone found it useful, but it narrowed down the options.

NYT Wordle difficulty level

Each Wordle is tested before release, with solvers recording how many guesses they need. For puzzle #1554, the testers averaged 5.2 guesses out of 6, The New York Times reported. That puts today’s game in the “very challenging” category. In fact, quite a few missed it altogether.

NYT Wordle September 20, 2025 answer

The answer for the NYT Wordle puzzle #1554 is ‘DEFER.’

It is a verb, most often meaning ‘to put off to a future time’ or to ‘postpone’ or ‘delay,' according to Webster’s New World College Dictionary. For example, you might defer a decision until next week. A simple word, but tricky in the grid, especially with its repeated E.

This mixed difficulty is why NYT Wordle remains so popular. Some days feel like a breeze, others not so much, as the mix keeps it unpredictable. Whether solved in three tries or missed completely, the game sparks conversations, group chats, and bragging rights.