Viral optical illusion hides Vermeer’s masterpiece. How fast can you spot it?

Reddit users are baffled by a new optical illusion that is leaving even seasoned art fans confused. When you first see it, the image looks just like a tangle of black-and-white slanted lines. But if you step back, tilt your phone, or relax your eyes for a moment, something familiar emerges: Johannes Vermeer’s popular artwork - Girl with a Pearl Earring. The 17th-century classic is tucked behind the stripes. Can you find it in 10 seconds? New viral Reddit puzzle: Can you solve it in 10 seconds?(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Reddit users react to viral puzzle

The post was shared on the r/opticalillusions subreddit, sparking a flood of tips on how to spot the hidden masterpiece. One user suggested, “Hold your phone away or move back if looking at a monitor. It’s much easier to see.” Another joked, “Or vibrate your head.”

Many admitted it was not obvious right away. One commenter shared their method: “Had to Google it because I thought everyone could just do this (relaxing ciliary muscles in the eyes). TIL not everyone can do this lol.” Others found scrolling the image up and down helped the portrait emerge from the blur.

iPhone users joined in with a clever hack. Pulling down the control panel automatically blurs the background. “There is a sweet spot to really see the image clearly. Well, not CLEARLY. But you can see it a lot better,” one wrote.

Why the optical illusion works

The trick works because of how the brain processes competing information. The striped overlay blocks parts of the painting, making it hard to see both the lines and the portrait at the same time. Step back, blur your vision, or move the screen slightly, and suddenly the hidden figure pops into view.

That moment when the stripes fade and Vermeer’s subject stares back is surprisingly satisfying. It is a small reminder of how fragile our perception can be and how easily a simple trick can change what we think we see. For some, it is just a fun challenge. For others, it is a glimpse at the quirks of human vision - and a reason to look a little longer at their screens.