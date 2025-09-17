Alongside images showing Gemini AI calorie tracking vs ChatGPT responses, the post read: “I am trying to lose some weight these days, and I've tried to use both GPT and Gemini for this. I've used this prompt: 'I want you to pretend you are my dietitian. I'll tell you the food I ate during the day and their average grams, and you'll find the average calories of these dishes for me and do the nutritional value analysis, understood? It would be much better if you wrote it in a table. That's it, that's all, that's all protein, etc. Like. You will understand a small picture. In addition, after what I eat, I want to hear the dietitian comment about the food and what he suggested I eat for the rest of the day, understood dude?'”

It continued, “Then asked: What if I eat 200 grams of tweet chili sauce chicken, 100 grams of french fries and 100 grams of cream pasta for lunch?” The person highlighted what ChatGPT and Gemini said about his sweet chili sauce chicken, French fries and cream pasta meal:

⦿ ChatGPT calculated the meal had 832 calories, 44.4 gram protein, 96 gram carbs, and 31 gram fat for 200 gram sweet chili sauce chicken, 100 gram French fries and 100 gram cream pasta.

⦿ However, Gemini calculated the meal had higher calories – 1000 calories, 43 gram protein, 105 gram carbs, and 50 gram fat for 100 gram sweet chili sauce chicken (compared to 200 gram listed in ChatGPT prompt), 100 gram French fries and 100 gram cream pasta.

The person added, “It seems like both of them has different calorie database or something idk. What do you think? Which one should I use?” Someone commented on the post, “That's hallucinations. Use calories counting app.”

A person also wrote about ChatGPT and Gemini, “They don't have a calories database they are making up the numbers. This is what would happen if you asked a nutritionist to make a meal plan off the top of their head and not consult any books for the numbers.”

Many social media users are using AI for weight loss support, sharing their experiences with personalised meal planning. Here are some weight loss stories where people leveraged AI for support:

⦿ A Swiss woman achieved a 7 kg weight loss using ChatGPT. She said simplified her weight loss journey by sending voice messages to ChatGPT each morning, making it easier to stick to her plan. Click here to know more.

⦿ There's also the story of a man who lost an impressive 27 kg in just 6 months. He credited ChatGPT for helping him plan his meals, workouts, and daily routine effectively. Click here to know more.

⦿ Simran Valecha, a health and fitness expert, said she lost 10 kg using a personalised Indian diet chart created with ChatGPT. The plan was tailored to her daily schedule, activity levels, and food preferences. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.