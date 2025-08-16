Woman lost 10 kg using simple ChatGPT prompt: ‘Prepare Indian diet chart that includes 3 main meals, 2 to 4 snacks’

Simran Valecha is a health, wellness and weight loss expert who shared in a December 13 Instagram post how she 'lost 10 kg while eating ice cream', revealing she used artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve weight loss. She reported success with a ChatGPT prompt, which she shared with her followers, writing, “Steal my ChatGPT prompt and create your own weight loss diet plan.” Also read | How to lose weight using AI? Woman says she lost 15 kg with 4 prompts that helped her go from 100 to 83 kg Simran Valecha has shared her experience of using AI for weight loss. (Instagram/ simvalecha)

Exact prompt she used for her weight loss journey

She explained how her personalised meal plan created by ChatGPT was tailoured to her needs and preferences. Here's the ChatGPT prompt Simran shared: “I am [height] and I weigh [weight]. I want to lose weight in a sustainable manner. Can you please prepare an Indian diet chart for me that includes 3 main meals and 2-4 snacks. I work [timing: ex, 9 -6] job and spend [hours spent travelling] / I work from home. I workout in the [morning/evening/night]. My preferences for breakfast include [write your preferences] My preferences for lunch include [write your preferences] My preferences for dinner include [write your preferences].”

Simran further wrote in her caption, “With AI changing how we all live, and we can all get a diet plan online - I understand that what you actually need to lose weight.”

She added:

1. Support to actually implement the diet because we understand that every day looks different

2. Someone to guide you on how to eat at restaurants during your diet

3. Someone to talk to when you eat a brownie at 2 am because you were stressed

4. Someone to tell you what to actually do - because every 'expert' is offering different opinions of how to lose weight

Using ChatGPT for weight loss

Over the past months, many people who used ChatGPT for diet plans and as a calorie tracker and reported losing weight by accurately tracking food intake and making informed dietary choices, have shared their experiences on social media.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.