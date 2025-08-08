Reddit discusses ‘what is the most powerful way’ in which people can use ChatGPT for weight loss

A two-year-old post on ChatGPT, a Subreddit to discuss ChatGPT and artificial intelligence (AI) with millions of Reddit users, highlighted how 'by focusing on a comprehensive, data-driven approach, AI can eliminate much of the guesswork and emotional burden from weight loss, leading to more sustainable and effective outcomes'. Also read | 56-year-old US man loses 11 kg in 46 days using AI; shares diet, routine, workout plan he used for transformation By acknowledging the limitations and potential benefits of AI in weight loss, you can harness its power to support your journey and achieve more sustainable results. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Potential benefits of AI in weight loss

The post went to share how AI can help people lose weight in several powerful ways. It read: “Artificial Intelligence can revolutionise weight loss through personalised health optimisation. Imagine an AI system that integrates real-time biometric data from wearables with deep learning algorithms. This system would analyse everything: your heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels, and even blood markers. Based on this data, it would construct a dynamically evolving, tailor-made regimen for diet, exercise, and sleep.”

“But it doesn't stop there. By harnessing natural language processing, this AI could act as a 24/7 personal coach. It could provide real-time feedback during workouts, recommend meals when you're dining out, and even gently nudge you when it detects emotional eating triggers. If you’re in the grocery store, it could guide your choices, pushing you towards nutritious options that align with your current health metrics. The effectiveness here isn't just the personalisation, but the adaptability. The AI adjusts its recommendations as it learns more about you, essentially evolving in real-time to your body's responses. It’s all about creating a seamless, intuitive experience that removes the burden of planning, decision-making, and self-monitoring from the individual, making weight loss more achievable than ever,” the post concluded.

How did people react?

Reacting to the post, Redditors shared how they track their calorie intake with AI apps, which provide accurate estimates and help the app users make informed food choices. Others shared their own suggestions, with one person writing, “It would be awesome if I could upload a picture of the food I eat and it goes into a food log without having to input every little thing.”

Someone also said, “Someone make an AI-powered app that estimates how many calories are in a meal based on a photo. I know it’s not going to be perfect, but I think it would still be valuable. Having a sense of how many calories you’re consuming is an important part of weight management, but I am far too lazy to read every box and ingredient and figure out ratios, etc. of what I cook.”

Another commented, “Give an autonomous agent control of your bank account and credit card, set the goal of losing weight and improving health, and then give it the task of buying you food and medication. It will measure your weight and glucose levels, your movement and your sleep cycle.”

Limitations of AI in weight loss

Some Redditors pointed out that the real challenge lies in implementation and sustainability – while AI can provide personalised recommendations and support, the key to successful weight loss is often behavioural change and accountability.

Someone said, “The problem isn't what to eat and how to exercise, the problem is doing it. Sure, having someone develop a shopping list and menu and suggest different or fun exercises is helpful but there's no magic to that. A thousand sites and influencers and nutritionists and personal trainers can chime in on that.” A person also said, “Unless AI can cure depression or similar mental ailments I think a huge obese demographic isn't being helped by any sort of diet or fitness regime.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.