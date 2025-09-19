Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can find the hidden cat in viral challenge

The ultimate optical illusion challenge for the day is here! A new post on Reddit’s popular community r/FindTheSniper has left many scratching their heads. Shared by a user, greengrimgrin, it features an image of a clean bedroom, with the caption: “Find the cat.” New optical illusion challenge: Can you find the cat in this picture? (Reddit)

At first glance it looks normal, bed with white sheets, fan on the floor, painting on the wall, screen in the corner. But somewhere in this calm looking space, a cat is hiding so well that most people are surely going to miss it out.

Optical illusion: The challenge

The challenge is simple, players have 10 seconds to find the hidden cat. According to the Reddit thread, only one in ten viewers are able to spot the animal without giving up or zooming in. The picture quickly became popular because it looks so ordinary, yet the cat blends into the background almost perfectly.

Only a handful of people have been able to spot the cat in this viral optical illusion challenge.(Reddit)

Many users admitted they looked for the cat on the bed or near the pillows, expecting to see eyes or ears peeking out. Others scanned the artwork on the folding screen, thinking the animal might be disguised in the patterns. Still, most people ended up frustrated and surprised by the cat’s actual position.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you look closely near the white standing fan on the floor, you will notice something sticking out from under the wardrobe door. That is not a shadow. In reality, it is the cat’s tail peeking out. The rest of the cat is tucked neatly inside the wardrobe, with only the tail giving away its hiding spot. Unless you notice this little detail, it is almost impossible to find the animal at first glance.

Why was it a challenging task?

Optical illusions like this are more than just fun. They test your observation skills and attention to the smallest of details. They also show how our eyes and brain can be tricked by an object blending in with our surroundings. With social media communities like Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper, these challenges bring people together to solve a common puzzle and spark curiosity and laughter.

So if you found the tail in less than 10 seconds, then you can surely count yourself among the top 10% of people who solved the challenge.