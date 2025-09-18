Optical illusion: Viral challenge leaves internet stumped. Can you spot the hidden emoji?

Optical illusions have become the new go-to for puzzle lovers online because they not only entertain but also provide a dopamine hit once you complete the challenge. These optical illusions also show how easily our brains are tricked by patterns. Spot the hidden emoji in this viral optical illusion

From ‘is it a blue or gold dress’ to hidden animal challenges, these visual tricks tap into universal curiosity. They spread rapidly online because they combine playfulness with a touch of science, offering both entertainment and a glimpse into how our minds work.

Optical illusion: The challenge

In the latest viral optical illusion, players have to find the odd emoji out from a grid of heart emojis. What looks like a screen full of red heart emojis turned out to be a cleverly designed puzzle with one impostor hiding in plain sight.

In what looks like a digital Valentine’s Day parade, there is an identical but different emoji that most people’s brains quickly categorise as identical and scan past without paying too much attention. Instead of a simple heart emoji, there is another beating heart emoji. Since both emojis are the same with a very slight difference, it is impossible to spot it at first glance. The challenge? Players have only 10 seconds to find the odd emoji out.

Can you spot the hidden emoji?

Optical illusion: Why it works

Experts suggest the optical illusions are rooted in how the human brain processes information. For instance, when faced with repetitive images, our brains take shortcuts. Instead of checking each shape individually, the brain assumes they are all the same after just a few glances.

The appeal of the optical illusion is also in the ‘aha’ moment. Once the odd one is revealed, it becomes glaringly obvious and impossible to ignore.

Optical illusion: The reveal

The elusive beating heart emoji is not impossible to find, though. Have you found it yet? If not, here is a hint to help: it is towards the right side of the image. Still struggling to find it? The beating heart emoji is sitting in the seventh row and fifth column from the right.