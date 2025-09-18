Optical illusion: Only those with sharp vision can find hidden frog in 10 seconds

Optical illusion challenges continue to rule the internet. They provide a blend of fun, frustration, and just the right amount of head-scratching. These visual puzzles are more than a pastime. They test observation, patience, and attention to detail, which explains why they often go viral across platforms like Reddit. Can you spot the frog in this viral optical illusion challenge in 10 seconds?(Reddit)

Optical illusion challenge: Find the hidden frog

Today’s viral optical illusion challenge comes from Reddit’s popular FindTheSniper community. The photo was shared under the “medium difficulty” tag and asks viewers to spot a small frog hiding somewhere in the green leaves of a squash patch. The challenge is to find it in under 10 seconds.

Identify the frog in this viral optical illusion challenge.(Reddit)

At first glance, the image looks very simple. A bed of large squash leaves that cover the ground and dry grass and trees in the background. But the more you look at the picture, the trickier it gets. The size of the frog and the color make this optical illusion challenge so difficult because the shape of the leaves will make you look in every direction.

Optical illusion challenge: Answer

So, where is the frog? Look towards the middle-right section of the patch. You will find the frog between the two overlapping squash leaves. The frog’s color almost perfectly blends in with the green leaves. But when you look at it closely, you can spot the frog’s round body.

Why is today's optical illusion challenge hard?

What makes today’s optical illusion challenge so difficult is the way nature’s camouflage works. The Squash leaves have uneven edges, shadows, and a wide range of green shades. The frog blends in easily, barely leaving any obvious markers. Unlike other optical illusion challenges that hide animals in rocks or branches, this one uses nearly identical color and texture to hide the frog from the human eye.

Why do people love these challenges?

Optical illusion challenges like this one provide a quick brain workout. They sharpen your focus, encourage you to practice patience, and offer a satisfying moment once solved. They give people a fun way to test their focus and share the experience online.