Gemini's ultimate guide to create viral Nano Banana profile pic: Google reveals 8 prompts

The Nano Banana craze has taken over social media and is still going strong. People are sharing various prompts that can be used to turn unassuming pictures into extraordinary visuals. Google, in a recent post, revealed eight such prompts that will help you create unusual profile pics. Google shared these images created using Gemini's Nano Banana. (Instagram/@googlegemin)

“Looking to Nano Banana your profile pic?” read a post on the official Instagram profile dedicated to Google Gemini. The tech company also shared several images which show the incredible results created using different prompts.

How to create your perfect profile pic?

Step 1: The first step is to visit the Google Gemini app or website. Be careful and avoid fake sites or apps

Step 2: The second step is to upload a high-quality picture

Step 3: Once done, you can add your prompt.

Step 4: Click generate and wait a few seconds for the AI to generate your image.

What are the prompts you can use?

Prompt 1

“Turn me into a huge, graffiti mural on the side of a building.”

Prompt 2

“Create a custom tarot card with a detailed folk-art, vibrant color style, of me.”

Prompt 3

“Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?”

Prompt 4

“Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.”

Prompt 5

“Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.”

Prompt 6:

“Turn me into a simple neon sign hanging on a wall.”

Prompt 7:

“Turn me into a piece of collage art using magazine cutouts glued on a piece of construction paper and framed. Replace the background with a collage as well.”

Prompt 8:

“Turn me into the cover character on a worn, paperback best seller.”

You can edit or specify the prompts according to the output you want.