Gemini AI photo trend: Simple prompts to create Polaroid-style pics with celebrities

Google Gemini’s latest AI feature, Nano Banana, has taken the internet by storm with its ability to generate ultra-realistic 4D-style portraits. The tool, integrated within the Gemini app, has sparked a flood of AI-generated photo trends across social media platforms, with users experimenting with hyper-realistic transformations. Now, another trend is emerging online in which people are creating classic Polaroid-style images with their favourite celebrities. Google launched Gemini Nano Banana AI tool last month. (Instagram/@sangeetabaishya._)

This growing trend has already gained traction on platforms like Instagram and X, as Gemini users are sharing their eye-catching AI-generated pictures with stars they admire. Whether it’s a cozy candid moment or a posed photo, the results are impressively realistic, making fans feel like they were truly in the frame with celebrities.

The process to create Polaroid-style pictures with famous personalities is simple and only requires the Gemini app.

Here’s how you can try AI Polaroid pics:

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload the pictures of yourself and the celebrity you want to appear with.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write your own or use ready-made prompts that are circulating online.

Step 5: Tap the send button, and Gemini will generate your image. You can then download and share it.

To get the most realistic results, users recommend prompts that specify lighting, background, and film-like imperfections.

Here are some sample prompts you can try

Sample prompt 1: “Create a 4K HD realistic polaroid-style photograph of the people in the provided images. They are posing together. Keep the faces unchanged, add slight blur and consistent lighting, with a white curtain backdrop, like a cozy candid film photo.”

Sample prompt 2: “Create a 4K HD polaroid-style snapshot of the uploaded individuals sharing a sweet, candid laugh. Add natural dim lighting, a hint of film grain, and the feel of an instant photo.”

What is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is Google Gemini’s latest AI-powered feature that has taken social media by storm. It specialises in creating ultra-realistic 4D-style portraits, allowing users to transform ordinary photos into striking images that look almost lifelike. The tool’s simplicity, combined with professional-quality results, has quickly made it one of the most talked-about AI features of the year.

Notably, the excitement around Nano Banana has also propelled Google Gemini to the top of app charts, surpassing ChatGPT as the most downloaded free app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.