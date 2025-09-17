Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden pear among apples in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions have a way of pulling us in, and the latest one making rounds on social media is a perfect example. At first glance, it looks simple: a big grid filled with identical green apples. Neat rows, clean columns, all the same bright fruit. But hidden inside is an intruder - a single green pear tucked among the apples. Can you spot the pear hidden among the apples in under 10 seconds?

The grid is big enough to test anyone’s patience. It stretches 21 columns across and 11 rows down, each spot filled with the same repeated apple image. The odd one is so well-blended that scrolling eyes tend to pass right over it. It’s the kind of brain teaser that sounds easy but ends up chewing through more minutes than you’d expect.

Find the odd fruit

Puzzles like this hit on something basic. Our brains are wired to spot patterns, and when everything looks the same, we relax. The second there is one item out of place, though, the search kicks in. That tension - knowing it’s there, but not being able to find it instantly - is what makes the hunt addictive.

Optical illusions like this also trigger a sense of competition. People want to say they saw it first or faster than their friends. That is why these “hidden object” puzzles tend to go viral so quickly. They are part test, part game, and all about the thrill of finally seeing the odd image pop into view.

Can you spot the pear?

The answer

If you have been scanning the rows and still cannot catch it, here is where the mystery ends. The pear is sitting in the 13th column of the 9th row, blending in almost perfectly with the surrounding apples. Once you spot it, the shape difference is obvious - rounder at the top, wider at the base, just enough to give itself away.'

Also read: Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot little bird in 15 seconds

Why do these tricks work?

The trick is that once your eyes land on it, you cannot unsee it. The pear practically jumps out every time you look back at the grid. That is what makes these illusions so sticky: the frustration turns into satisfaction, and the brain locks in the detail.