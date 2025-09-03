Optical illusion: Can you find the odd one out in this grid of 11s?

Optical illusions are all over the internet. Given the multiple benefits of solving these challenges, thousands of people are showing interest in them. If you want to put your observation skills and IQ to the test, we have a perfect challenge for you. Can you spot the mistake in this grid of 11s? Optical illusion: Can you find the mistake?

Optical illusion: Find the odd one out

Optical illusions are great at testing a player’s vision and ability to concentrate on a subject matter. They also teach people to push the boundaries, leading to increased productivity. At first glance, in this viral brain teaser, you have a grid of the number 11. While it seems 11 is in every nook and cranny of the grid, “1l” is cleverly hidden somewhere in the photo.

Can you find '1l'?

Optical illusion: Answer

11 and 1l appear strikingly identical. However, if you pay close attention, you can spot the odd one out in the fourth row of the second column from the right.

Also read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can spot the missing glass lid

FAQs

Where is 1l located in this viral optical illusion?

From the right, 1L is located in the second column from the right and the fourth row.

How did so many people on the internet miss 1L in the grid?

11 and 1l appear highly identical. Due to this striking resemblance between 11 and 1l, many people on the internet failed to spot 1l in the above grid.

What should I do to improve my pace at solving optical illusions?

Regularly participate in these internet challenges to improve your pace.

How do optical illusions help our minds?

Optical illusions can reduce stress, improve concentration, and increase productivity of a player.