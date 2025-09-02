Optical illusion: You have high IQ if you can spot 08 in just ten seconds

Optical illusions have gained popularity on the internet lately. As these brain teasers improve our analytical skills, intelligent people have made these challenges their favorite pastime. If you think you are quick at solving brain teasers, we have the perfect challenge to get you out of your comfort zone. From this grid of 80s, try to locate 08 in less than 10 seconds. Can you spot the odd number?

Optical illusion: Find 08 among 80s

Optical illusions are known to reduce stress and increase creativity. It is fascinating how these challenges make one look beyond mere appearance and think outside the box.

Similarly, in this challenge, you will have to approach the optical illusion with a fresh mind. There is a grid of the number 80. At first glimpse, it seems like the number 80 occupies every nook and cranny of the image. However, 08, a reversal of the number 80, is cleverly hidden somewhere in this grid. The challenge is to spot 08 in less than 10 seconds.

spot the odd number

Tip: Scan the columns thoroughly.

Optical illusion: Answer

The answer you are looking for is always within your reach. However, in a hurry, we always miss it by a whisker. If you are calm and confident, these brain teasers are never too difficult.

Since 08 is the reversal of 80, the two numbers appear highly identical, which confuses many people. However, if you are attentive, you can easily spot 08 in the seventh column and eighth row of the grid.

FAQs

Where is 08 located in the viral optical illusion?

08 is located in the seventh column and eighth row of the grid.

Why did so many people fail to locate 08 in the image?

As 08 is the reversal of 80, the two appear highly identical. As a result, many people are unable to spot 08 in this grid.

What are the benefits of solving viral optical illusions on the internet?

Solving viral optical illusions can reduce stress, increase creativity, and strengthen our observation skills.

What should I do to become an expert at solving optical illusions?

Try not to repeat the mistakes you made previously. See how others are approaching the challenges and be regular.