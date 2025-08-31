Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can find hidden number 38 in this grid in 5 seconds

Optical illusions are the latest trend on social media. The latest puzzle to go viral is an easy 'find the number' game, where players have been asked to identify the hidden number 38 in this viral image on the internet. But the real task here is that you only get five seconds to find the hidden number. This means that only those who have magnificent observational skills and sharp vision will be able to crack this one. Optical illusion: Find the number 38 in five seconds.

Counted among the top trends on the internet, optical illusions are usually cleverly crafted images that go on to play tricks with our brains by using various patterns, shapes, and colors. Such fun challenges are a healthy exercise for the brain and eyes, providing a fun way to put our visual intelligence to the test.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge?

At first glance, all players get to witness in today's game are multiple columns of the number '39'. But hidden somewhere among the sea of '39' is the number '38'.

Players have been given five seconds to spot the odd number in this picture.

Optical illusion: Find the number 38 in five seconds.

Need a hint? Such puzzles are designed to challenge our observational skills and ability to find a solution in the least amount of time.

A trick to solve them really fast is to carefully scan each row from the start, without getting distracted by the repetitive pattern. All players need to keep in mind is to find the hidden number by examining the patterns of all numbers.

Optical illusion: Answer

Can you spot the hidden number in 5 seconds? If that's the case, then you can count yourself among a handful of people who were able to solve this puzzle in the given time. Those who remain clueless must not worry at all, since they are not alone.

The number 38 is carefully hidden in the fourth column from the left and the sixth row.

