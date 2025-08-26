Psychologists raise alarm over Trump's ‘worsening’ health, citing signs of serious brain disorder

Donald Trump has been displaying a “dead ringer telltale sign” of an unusual brain disorder, claimed two psychologists, who warned that the symptom is getting “worse and worse.” Trump's public demeanor and language and verbal dysfunction are the first things we see, the expert continued, adding that his motor ability is now beginning to deteriorate, reported the Mirror.(AP)

Clinical psychologists Dr. Harry Segal and Dr. John Gartner have expressed worries regarding Trump's psychomotor functioning, arguing that the 79-year-old is exhibiting clear signs of dementia.

Speaking during the new episode of their Shrinking Trump program, Dr Gartner said, “Some of the more evidence that we've been talking about recently has been his psychomotor performance, that we're seeing a deterioration in his motor performance, which also goes with dementia because with dementia there's a deterioration of all faculties, all functions.”

This comes as Trump “frantically” tries to hide the back of his hand amid worries about his health.

His public demeanor and language and verbal dysfunction are the first things we see, the expert continued, adding that Trump's motor ability is now beginning to deteriorate, reported the Mirror.

Here's what experts said on Trump's health

Dr. Gartner revealed that he believes Trump may be suffering from more than one type of dementia, claiming the 447th President's health has recently been exhibiting a “telltale sign” of frontotemporal dementia.

One uncommon type of dementia that causes issues with behavior and speech is called frontotemporal dementia. Like other types of dementia, this disorder affects both the front and sides of the brain and it usually worsens over a number of years.

“One of the things that one of the neuropsychologists that we were working with last year pointed out that is almost a dead ringer telltale sign of frontotemporal dementia is something they call a wide-based gait, where you have a sort of one of your limbs, one of your legs, you kind of swing it in a semicircle,” Dr Gartner explained.

The psychologists then brought up the recent Alaska summit between Trump and Putin. They showed two videos of Trump appearing to have trouble walking straight while meeting the Russian leader on a red carpet.

Also read: Trump signs executive orders aimed at ending cashless bail, making flag burning illegal

‘Trump is weaving all along the carpet’

Dr. Gartner notices that Trump is “weaving all along the carpet.” He further explained that he is being pushed to the left by his right foot's swing. “So, as it's swinging, he's veering left and then he overcorrects and moves to the other side of the carpet and then it happens again.”

Gartner said, "I mean, if they pulled you over for a DUI and you walked that line, you know, you would fail," following the display of a fast-forwarded video of Trump strolling down the red carpet. Dr. Segal said that he had also observed it.

“It's very odd, isn't it?” asked Dr Segal, adding that because Trump doesn't appear to be intoxicated, but he's pacing back and forth since he's losing control of one of his legs.

Despite rising worries about his health, Trump has openly touted his cognitive health.

Trump boasted that he “got the highest mark,” on his cognitive test, following his yearly medical in April, despite the fact that Drs. Segal and Gartner have previously noted that this should be simple to accomplish.