Optical Illusion: Can you spot number 9 in this grid in 20 seconds?

Optical illusions continue to draw people in, and a new one is garnering plenty of attention. At first glance, the picture appears very ordinary, consisting of a large block of numbers, with the digit 6 repeated in rows and columns. But hidden inside the grid is one different number, a 9, and the task is to find it. Solve this challenge by finding number 9 in grid of 6's.

Optical illusion: Spot the hidden number

The trick here is that your eyes get used to the pattern right away. Once the brain sees row after row of the same figure, it stops searching for anything unusual. That is why the odd number blends in so easily. Many people stare at the screen for a long time before they even realize where it is.

Illusions like this have turned into a bit of a trend online. They are shared widely because people enjoy testing their friends and family, asking who can solve it first or in the fastest time. It is a small challenge, but it does bring that small feeling of victory when spotted.

Experts also say these kinds of puzzles help focus the mind and sharpen attention. They don’t just entertain, they give a light workout for the brain.

There is a '9' hidden in this grid of 6s.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you are still searching, the answer is not too far. Go down to the fourth row and then count across to the eighth column from the left. That is where number 9 is sitting. The amusing part is, once you notice it, number 9 looks clear as day. You may even wonder how you could have missed it the first time around.

FAQs

Q1: What is this optical illusion about?

It’s a number puzzle where a grid full of 6’s hides one single 9, and you have to find it.

Q2: Where is the hidden number 9 located?

The number 9 is in the fourth row, eighth column of the grid.

Q3: Why are these puzzles so tricky?

Because the brain quickly adapts to patterns, it stops looking for small changes, so the odd number blends in.

Q4: Are optical illusions good for the brain?

Yes, they help improve focus, attention, and give your mind a small workout while being fun.