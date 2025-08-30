Optical illusion: Only those with extraordinary IQ can spot the odd number hidden among 57s

Optical illusion puzzles are loved by people of all ages. They have a way of engaging the mind and testing how sharp our eyes really are. Whether it is spotting a hidden figure in a photo or identifying a small difference in a pattern, these illusions continue to be a favourite online. A mind bending illusion challenged viewers to find the odd number hidden among many identical ones.(Representational image generated using AI)

For those who enjoy such mind-bending challenges, we have a special treat in store. Unlike traditional puzzles, this one has been uniquely created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Spot the odd number out

The puzzle seems simple at first glance but is far trickier than it looks. The image is filled with multiple appearances of the number “57.” However, among all the identical figures, one number is different. The task is to scan through the picture carefully and identify the odd one out.

The design is made in such a way that the eye quickly adjusts to the repetition, making it easy to miss the difference.

Why these illusions catch attention

Optical illusions like this continue to capture attention because they test our observation skills in a playful and engaging way. They are simple to try, need no prior knowledge, yet demand focus, patience and a sharp eye.

These puzzles hold people’s interest because they spark curiosity. Most of us do not like to give up until we discover the answer, which makes the challenge addictive. And when the hidden detail is finally spotted, the sense of satisfaction feels like a small personal victory. That feeling of achievement is what keeps such illusions so popular online.

Have you found it yet?

So the big question is, have you managed to spot the odd number? If you have, well done, your observation skills are clearly sharper than most. If not, the fun is in trying until you do.