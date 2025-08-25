Optical illusion: Only 5% of sharp-eyed people can spot all hidden numbers in this tricky puzzle

A new optical illusion puzzle is making waves on Facebook, challenging users to put their observation skills to the test. Such visual tricks have long fascinated people by encouraging them to question what they see, and this puzzle is no exception. Designed to test sharpness of vision and attention to detail, it has left many struggling to find the correct answer. A tricky optical illusion went viral as users tried spotting multiple numbers hidden in a single shape drawn on ruled paper.(Facebook/Tyaa Setyawati)

The puzzle that baffles

The image is simple yet deceptive. It is handwritten on ruled paper with the words “Test Your Eyes” written prominently at the top. Beneath that, the line “How many numbers…” sets the stage for the challenge. At the centre sits a complex shape, where several digits overlap and intertwine to form a confusing single figure. To add to the sense of competition, the bottom of the page declares, “95% fail.”

The aim is straightforward: identify how many numbers are hidden within the design. What makes the task difficult is the way curves, intersections, and straight lines merge into one another. At first glance, the puzzle looks like a single unrecognisable shape. Only by breaking it down into smaller parts can the viewer start spotting the individual digits.

Why optical illusions fascinate audiences

Optical illusions have long been an online favourite, partly because they test observation skills while also sparking friendly competition among friends and family. The sense of accomplishment in spotting hidden details, combined with the frustration of missing the obvious, makes such puzzles irresistible to social-media audiences.

Can You solve it?

Like most illusions, the charm of this puzzle lies in the balance between challenge and reward. Each viewer interprets the figure differently, and the search for hidden numbers becomes a test of patience and concentration. Whether you manage to solve it or join the majority who cannot, the puzzle is a reminder of how easily our perception can be deceived.

So, have you discovered all the hidden digits?