Optical illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the odd number in 10 seconds

A new optical illusion has been gathering all the attention online. The challenge is simple: find the hidden number ‘9909’ between a grid of ‘9009’. It might seem easy at first, but you only have 10 seconds to find out the answer. Optical illusions often leave us restless until we figure out what the answer is. These challenges help enhance our focus and concentration. Find the odd number.

What’s the trick behind this optical illusion?

An image showing a grid with rows and columns filled with the number 9009; however, there is a number 9909 surrounded by numbers 9009 waiting to be spotted. The game is simple, you have 10 seconds to move your eyes left, right, and centre and spot the odd in the evens.

Hint and clue to find the number

To solve this optical illusion easily, keep these points in mind:

Do not just skim and scan the image randomly. Follow the pattern, put focus on the image and move your eyes left to right, up to down in all the rows and columns to avoid confusion.

Look out for the numbers swapping, ‘0’ would be changed to ‘9’, if you train your eyes to look for ‘0’ with ‘9’. This deviation might help you spot the hidden number easily.

Feeling confused? Focus on the slight right in the centre of the image, and you might be able to find the answer

The Answer

If you still have not found the hidden number, look carefully in the fourth row from the top, eleventh column from the left. You will be able to figure it out clearly upon closer focus because the changed digit makes a slight but even difference in the sequence.

FAQs

Q1: What is this optical illusion about?

It’s about spotting the hidden number 9909 among many 9009s.

Q2: How much time do you get to solve it?

The challenge is to find the number in 10 seconds.

Q3: Why are optical illusions popular?

They test your focus, observation skills, and attention to detail in a fun way.