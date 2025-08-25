Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot sleeping cat in five seconds

Optical illusion challenge for today has sparked a major debate on Reddit. The viral image challenges people to identify a sleeping cat, which is hidden somewhere in the plants. This fascinating puzzle has left even seasoned players scratching their heads, as many have not been able to spot the kitty even after spending minutes searching for it. Try it out yourself to gain significant insights about your observational skills. Find the sleeping cat in this viral optical illusion challenge.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Identify the cat

On Reddit, the image has been shared on the popular group Find the Sniper by one user, named ConsciousObserver_22. At first glimpse, the image features several plants, besides a red color car in the backdrop.

Hiding somewhere is a cat sleeping, which is well camouflaged in its surroundings. It is being stated that only those who have brilliant eyesight and sharp vision can see the cat in quick time.

Such mind-boggling visual illusions cleverly utilize colors and patterns to play tricks with the brain, forcing people to look beyond the obvious to find the answers.

Need help? Stay calm and focused while searching for the cat. Solving such puzzles on a regular basis can be a great way to exercise your eyes and brain. They also boost concentration and focus.

A cat is sleeping somewhere in this viral image. Can you spot it in 5 seconds?(Reddit)

For those who are finding it extremely confusing and hard to crack, the sleeping cat is not present on the right side of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you were able to spot the kitty in five seconds, then you certainly can count yourself among the handful of players who were able to do so.

For the ones, you are still unable to see the sleeping cat, it can be spotted in the shadows on the lower left, just above the two flowers.

“Bottom left quadrant. Grey cat in the middle toward the right,” one person wrote in the comments section of the Reddit post.

Another one added that it looks “so precious and cute.”

A third person said, “In the shadows lower left, just above the two flowers.”

FAQs:

1. How to solve optical illusions faster?

There are no set rules to solve such puzzles. Experts suggest that people stay focused and pay attention to all details in the image to see the answer.

2. Why are optical illusions difficult to solve?

Such games cleverly use patterns and colors to come up with image that are quite difficult for people to crack in one go.

3. Where was the image shared?

The viral cat picture has been shared on Reddit.