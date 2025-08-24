Redditor alarmed after getting ‘fake’ USCIS letter with bizarre directions, Netizens say it ‘looks like the…’

A Reddit user has expressed concerns after receiving a “fake” letter from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The letter directed the user to visit an office in connection with “an official matter.” The reason for appointment was listed as “Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status”. Redditor alarmed by ‘fake’ USCIS letter directing them to visit office (Unsplash - representational image)

The letter asked the user to carry “all passports, your original birth certificate, your original marriage license, and any current state identification (driver’s license or identification card)”. They were also asked to bring an interpreter, if needed.

The user explained on Reddit why they thought it was a “scam.” “Hello! I just received this letter by mail, it looks, feels and seems very fake as it looks nothing like all of the other USCIS letters I have received. My online USCIS account does not have this letter. My case status: interviewed May 20th, 2025. RFE for lack of polio vaccine. RFE received and processed by USCIS May 26th, 2025,” the user wrote.

Read More | Applying for Green Card? 5 signs you are dealing with a scammer

“The address of the USCIS office is legit. The receipt number is right and my name is correct. Can you help me figure out whether this is legit, and who I could contact that might have a definitive answer ?” they added.

‘Looks like the letters ICE has been sending’

In the comment section, many pointed out why the letter appeared suspicious. “I'm gonna be honest, it doesn't have the usual letter head or formatting used by USCIS so I get why you're confused. The address is a legit place though. I would honestly call USCIS or the center and ask them to confirm,” one user wrote. Another user said, “If I was in your shoes, I would have my US citizen spouse go in person to the field office with the letter on Monday to ask about the veracity of it… And if they say it’s legit, I know my spouse would still ask to speak to a supervisor in the field office, who can provide a letter that looks official, with the USCIS logo, or who can at least verify and sign this letter. The spouse could go with an immigration attorney, possible. Alternatively, my spouse could go in and ask for an appointment change (changing the date, the time, whatever), just so that we can confirm that it’s an actual interview with USCIS. If none of that pans out… I would assume this is coming from ICE.”

One user said, “Deff looks like the letters ICE has been sending out just so people show up for an appt and they arrest them. Be careful if you have an attorney have them check your case file and reach out to the IO who is handling your file. If you have an USCIS online account and you received an appt letter that letter should also be in your documents for your online account,” while another wrote, “You need to get an attorney ASAP.” One said, “The wording is so grade 1. That’s the second flag:first is lack of professional/government letterhead. So back to the wording: sounds as though my 6 year old wrote it. Please “come to the office below at the time and place blah blah blah”? If it was proven to be legit, I’d fire the person who created that template.”

However, the user who shared the letter on Reddit later posted an update saying the USCIS does not have any records of any such appointment. “UPDATE: The letter came in an USCIS envelope. I called USCIS support, they have no record of an appointment being scheduled,” wrote the user.

USCIS urges residents to beware of some common scams that people can become a target of. The website lists “government impersonators” as a common scam, saying, “Look out for individuals who pose as USCIS officials. USCIS will only contact you through official government channels and will not contact you through your personal social media accounts (such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.).”