Applying for Green Card? 5 signs you are dealing with a scammer
BySumanti Sen
Immigrants frequently become scammers’ targets due to a variety of factors, which can cost individuals their money and lead to identity theft.
Immigration scams can cost people their money as well as serious immigration consequences. It could also lead to identity theft that can have a long-term impact on an individual’s financial well-being.
Immigrants frequently become scammers’ targets due to a variety of factors. Immigrants are often anxious about the immigration process or not sure if they will qualify for Green Cards or other visas. Some are also unfamiliar with how the US government conducts business and the country’s cultural norms.
If you’re applying for Green Card, here are 5 signs you are dealing with a scammer:
- When the news is too good to be true: When other attorneys have stressed that you do not qualify for a Green Card but a specific person says it will not be a problem, it might be a scam.
- When there is a “guarantee” of a specific result: Qualified immigration attorneys and representatives are aware that every case is unique, and that there can never be an absolute “guarantee” that you will receive a Green Card or other immigration benefits. If someone tells you there is a “guarantee” you will get a specific result, it might as well be a scam.
- When communication takes place in a way the government does not work: Any official US government website or email address generally ends with “.gov”. If this is not the case, and if the website or email claims to be from the government, there is a possibility that it is a scam. Similarly, USCIS is never expected to call you and request information about your case.
- When there is no explanation of the process or your eligibility: Scammers often give you their word that you will get a Green Card or work permit. In the process, they ask you for individual pieces of information or documents, but refuse to explain how the process works, or why you are eligible.
- When there is a strange payment involved: Only scammers can ask you to make payments in strange ways, like through Western Union, PayPal, or an iTunes gift card. The USCIS clearly instructs that you pay by a cheque or money order made out to “U.S. Department of Homeland Security.” In case you fail to pay a required government fee with your application, it will be returned to you by USCIS so you can refile it, but they will never call or email you requesting payment. Under certain specific circumstances, you can use a credit card to pay USCIS fees. However, you cannot be asked to do so in an email or over the phone.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Applying for Green Card? 5 signs you are dealing with a scammer
SHARE
Copy