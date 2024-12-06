The family of Hannah Kobayashi are reportedly investigating the possibility that the missing Hawaii photographer may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam. The family reportedly said that they were aware of, but not confirming, a report that Hannah was allegedly involved in a “purported immigration scheme” and “secret marriage” before she went to Mexico. Was Hannah Kobayashi involved in an immigration scam? Missing Hawaii woman's family addresses ‘secret marriage’ claim (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

Hannah, 30,disappeared while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. She was caught on camera crossing into Mexico days after her disappearance. Police have declared Hannah a voluntary missing person, adding that they have found no evidence to suggest there has been a crime in connection to her disappearance.

Hannah’s family said in a statement posted online that they hadnot publicly released any information about the possible marriage "because we did not have the facts or the necessary documents to verify the legitimacy of this information." "The family has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the accuracy of the information provided about a possible secret marriage," they said. "This is one of many leads we are actively investigating with the help of our attorney and investigative team. We would also like to confirm that we turned over the alleged information to law enforcement immediately upon receipt."

The possible scam

Citing unnamed sources, Los Angeles Magazine reported that Hannah may have been scammed out of proceeds in a green card marriage scheme. The report said she may have married a man from Argentina. Hannah’s mother, as per the report, discovered immigration documents at her daughter’s home in Hawaii. The FBI is reportedly investigating the potential scam.

In the statement, the family urged people "to avoid jumping to conclusion or spreading unverified claims.” They added, “It is especially important not to perpetuate speculation that anyone is involved in a scam, as this only hinders our efforts to find Hannah and bring clarity and closure to the nightmare we are living because of her disappearance."

Hannah’s father Ryan Kobayashi, 58, who had travelledto Los Angeles along with other family members to help in the search for his daughter, reportedly jumped to his death amid the ongoing investigation. It remains unclear what made him take the extreme step.

