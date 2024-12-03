Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hannah Kobayashi disappearance: Mystery deepens as missing Hawaii woman caught on camera crossing into Mexico

BySumanti Sen
Dec 03, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Hannah Kobayashi has now been declared a voluntary missing person, Los Angeles police said.

Missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi was caught on camera crossing into Mexico after disappearing from a Los Angeles airport last month, reports have claimed. The 30-year-old vanished while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles.

Missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi caught on camera crossing into Mexico (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)
Missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi caught on camera crossing into Mexico (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

Law enforcement sources told various news outlets, including ABC 7, that Hannah intentionally missed her connecting flight from LA to New York, and left the country instead. However, her relatives disputed this claim.

Hannah has now been declared a voluntary missing person, Los Angeles police said Monday, December 2, CNN reported. “As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing United States border on foot into Mexico,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a news conference.

“She was alone, with her luggage, and appeared unharmed,” McDonnell added.

Hannah Kobayashi’s concerning texts

According to Hannah’s family, she sent some strange text messages before going missing. “Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f—k since Friday,” she reportedly texted one of her friends.

“I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds … For someone I thought I loved,” another text read.

Hannah’s friends and family have claimed that the texts were unlike her. In fact, her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, even said that “it feels like someone was controlling her or it might not even have been her.” She said that the messages were “completely out of character.”

Hannah’s father, 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi, travelled to Los Angeles along with other family members to help in the search. To the family’s dismay, he was found dead in a parking lot near LAX on November 24. He is believed to have jumped to his death, and officials ruled his death a suicide. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On