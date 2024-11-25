Father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi found dead near LAX

The father of Hannah Kobayashi, who disappeared after missing a connecting flight to New York from Los Angeles on November 8, was found dead near LAX Sunday. Authorities confirmed that Ryan Kobayashi, who was searching for his daughter, died after jumping off a parking structure near the airport sometime around 4 am, reported NBC Los Angeles. Hannah Kobayashi disappeared after missing a connecting flight from Maui to New York from LAX on November 8. She was last heard from on November 11. Her family filed a missing person's report on November 12.(Instagram/ @midorieve)

Missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi's father found dead near LAX while searching for daughter

Ryan was in Los Angeles for 13 days, searching for his 30-year-old daughter, who was reported missing on November 12, according to a nonprofit working with the family. “The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today,” said the RAD Movement, in reference to the 58-year-old's death by suicide, per New York Post.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” the organisation added, requesting privacy for the grieving family. The group further urged the public to intensify the search for Hannah in the wake of her father's tragic death.

The news of Ryan's death comes after he and his family expressed concerns about alarming footage in which Hannah was seen with an unidentified individual near the Pico Metro station on November 11, the day she was last heard from. “She is not safe, and she is not alone,” said her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, who travelled from Maui to try to find her niece, according to KTLA.

Ryan also shared his concerns about his daughter, telling the network, “I miss her. Just want her to know that, and just want her to reach out – anything.” Pidgeon added in a statement to the New York Post that the new footage caused a “major alarm and kind of solidified the family’s suspicion that something has been awry.”