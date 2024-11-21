Hannah Kobayashi: Missing Hawaii woman's family ‘worried’ over new footage

The family of the missing Hawaii woman is becoming more concerned about her whereabouts after watching new surveillance footage. Hannah Kobayashi disappeared on November 8 after failing to board a connecting flight from Maui to New York from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In the alarming footage, the 31-year-old was seen with an unidentified individual near the Pico Metro station on November 11, the day she was last heard from. Hannah Kobayashi disappeared after missing a connecting flight from Maui to New York from LAX on November 8. She was last heard from on November 11. Her family filed a missing person's report on November 12.(Instagram/ @midorieve)

Hannah Kobayashi's family alarmed after watching new footage

After missing her flight, Kobayashi was seen on November 9 at an event at The Grove in Los Angeles, about an hour away from LAX. But her phone placed her back at the LAX on November 11, prompting her family to file a missing person's report with the Angeles Police Department on November 12, describing her as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

As Kobayashi remains missing, the emergence of new footage has caused a “major alarm and kind of solidified the family’s suspicion that something has been awry,” her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told the New York Post. “It has made us extremely worried,” she added. While the family hopes that the search for Kobayashi will ramp up, the department has assured them that a probe into her case is ongoing.

Kobayashi's aunt went on, “The family is kind of doing their own investigation on the ground,” adding that they want to “put a little bit more pressure on (police) to do as much as the family’s doing.” Meanwhile, Kobayashi's sister Sydni wrote online this week that the police “are not taking this as seriously as we would hope because my sister is considered an adult who can make her own choices.”