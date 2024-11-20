Menu Explore
Lauren Sanchez is ‘very excited’ about her wedding plans with Jeff Bezos

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 20, 2024 10:09 PM IST

When asked about how she is preparing to tie the knot with Bezos, Sanchez admitted to having a Pinterest board for wedding dress inspiration.

Lauren Sanchez is gearing up for her wedding to Jeff Bezos. During her Wednesday appearance on Today, the 54-year-old reflected on how her life drastically changed in the last few years. Sharing her excitement over marrying the Amazon founder, who she once called the “man of my dreams,” the journalist gave a sneak peek into her wedding plans.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are about to get married soon(Getty Images)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are about to get married soon(Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez has a wedding Pinterest board: ‘I'm just like every other bride’

When asked about how she is preparing to tie the knot with Bezos, Sanchez admitted to having a Pinterest board for her wedding dress inspiration. The media personality was sharing how “impactful” her fiance's space trip had been for him when Today co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, “How’s wedding planning? Is it fun?”

Visibly thrilled by the question, Sanchez let out a scream, saying, “So, you asked about it,” before explaining that she had been busy with her “book tour” and with the holidays coming, she is finally “getting to it right now.” The seasoned pilot shared that she's “very excited about it.”

“Thinking about the dress, I have to say. I do have a Pinterest, I'm just like every other bride. So I do have a Pinterest board,” Sanchez said. She went on to reflect on her life over 50, admitting that she once believed that after reaching a certain age, life gets “over.”

“I never thought at 54 — I’m going to be 55,” Sanchez said, in reference to her coming birthday on December 19, adding,— “that I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married.” “Life is just beginning. When I was 20, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, life is over at 50’,” she continued. “Let me tell you: It is not, ladies. It is not over. It is just beginning. It just gets better and better,” Sanchez added.


