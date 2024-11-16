Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married: What we know so far

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are getting ready to marry in an "extravagant" Aspen ceremony with A-list friends this Christmas. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrated their engagement with a $68 Million home in Florida(SplashNews.com)

The couple found Aspen, Colorado, to be the "perfect location" for their long-awaited wedding.

But Aspen had in a way, become their personal playground already, with the two often being spotted in the picturesque ski town.

Bezos and Sanchez are reportedly going to creating a white Christmas vibe with twinkling lights, and winter wonderland décor, combined all the festive trimmings.

The guest list is also expected to be huge, with a slew of A-list celebrities and elite business figures. Bezos' 60th birthday celebration earlier this year was also full of celebrities, and thus, the wedding is expected to be of no exception.

Bezos, 60, is currently the second-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $235 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which also calculated his wealth as having increased by $57.7 billion year-to-date.

Sanchez, 54, meanwhile, was a media personality who was a reporter and news anchor for a host of news channels, including The View, KTTV, and Fox 11.

Bezos and Sanchez began an affair, which came to light in 2018 while both of them were already married: Bezos to Mackenzie Scott and Sanchez to Hollywood agent and businessman Patrick Whitesell. However, Sanchez was reportedly working through a divorce with Whitesell at that time, according to the report. This eventually led to Bezos' divorce from Scott.

Since 2019, Bezos and Sanchez became known as a couple publicly and were spotted together on various occasions.

"He loves her and would marry her tomorrow, the only thing holding up the wedding is his, and her, lawyers," a report by the US edition of The Sun quoted an unnamed source as saying. Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May 2023 with a $2.5 million pink diamond engagement ring while they were both vacationing aboard his super-yacht in the South of France.

According to the report, they then celebrated their engagement with a party in Positano, Italy, with big names in attendance, including Bill Gates, Leonard DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Joran.

“You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams. I do,” a report by Vogue quoted Sanchez as saying. "He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."

Meanwhile, Bezos was quoted as saying, “She (Sanchez) has really helped me put more energy into my relationships. She’s always encouraging me: ‘Call your kids. Call your dad. Call your mom.’ And she’s also just a very good role model. She keeps in touch with people. I’ve never seen her put makeup on without calling somebody. Usually her sister.”

