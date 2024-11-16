Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk cutting $2 trillion of US spending is not good for markets: Expert

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 12:32 PM IST

The US government spent $6.75 trillion during the US fiscal year 2024, which means a $2 trillion cut by Elon Musk will amount to 32% off from this spend

Elon Musk's plans to cut US spending by $2 trillion under the Trump 2.0 administration will strengthen the dollar and be negative for markets, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies said in a television interview on Thursday.

Musk, one of Donald Trump's largest endorsers, has now been appointed to co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency for cutting costs of the US government(Reuters)
Musk, one of Donald Trump's largest endorsers, has now been appointed to co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency for cutting costs of the US government(Reuters)

Musk, one of Donald Trump's largest endorsers, has now been appointed to co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency for cutting costs of the US government.

Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report

The US government had spent $6.75 trillion during the US fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024), which means a $2 trillion cut will amount to 32% off from this spend.

“Treasury bond market will sell-off, unless Musk does a surgery of the US administration and is able to pull off the $2 trillion cut," he said. "This will give a deflationary shock to the US economy and can lead to investors looking elsewhere. If Trump really champions such a policy, since it would mean cutting entitlements.”

The rising bond yields would be the biggest challenge for the stock market, he said.

Also Read: Narayana Murthy says he was disappointed when companies moved to 5-day work week

When it comes to India, Wood said that the fall in Indian stocks, especially the mid-and small-caps, is healthy and a 'natural correction' after a sharp run.

“The Indian stock market has had a healthy correction of late, most particularly in the small to mid-cap space," he said. "This is in the context of a July-September 2024 quarter (Q2-FY25) earnings season, which has seen the biggest earnings downgrades since early 2020. This seems to reflect the impact of a cyclical slowdown, and is healthy as it has impacted the most expensive part of the market.”

Wood also said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to be in no hurry to cut repo rates despite the global developments.

Also Read: HTLS 2024: Audi India’s Balbir Singh Dhillon outlines four key factors for EV success

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //