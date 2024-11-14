Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are getting ready to marry in an "extravagant" Aspen ceremony with A-list friends this Christmas, according to a report by The Sun, which cited an unnamed insider source. Lauren Sanchez, left, and Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"They're getting ready for a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas," the report quoted the source as saying. "They're planning an extravagant ceremony and are sparing no expense in creating a white Christmas affair."

The couple, often spotted around Aspen, Colorado, found the town to be the "perfect location" for their long-awaited wedding, the report read.

Bezos, 60, is currently the second-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $235 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which also calculated his wealth as having increased by $57.7 billion year-to-date.

Sanchez, 54, meanwhile, was a media personality who was a reporter and news anchor for a host of news channels, including The View, KTTV, and Fox 11.

Bezos and Sanchez began an affair, which came to light in 2018 while both of them were already married: Bezos to Mackenzie Scott and Sanchez to Hollywood agent and businessman Patrick Whitesell. However, Sanchez was reportedly working through a divorce with Whitesell at that time, according to the report. This eventually led to Bezos' divorce from Scott.

Since 2019, Bezos and Sanchez became known as a couple publicly and were spotted together on various occasions.

"He loves her and would marry her tomorrow, the only thing holding up the wedding is his, and her, lawyers," the report quoted the source as adding. Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May 2023 with a $2.5 million pink diamond engagement ring while they were both vacationing aboard his super-yacht in the South of France.

According to the report, they then celebrated their engagement with a party in Positano, Italy, with big names in attendance, including Bill Gates, Leonard DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Joran.

