Hannah Kobayashi's sister ‘frustrated’ after voluntary missing person classification, ‘She always kept…’

The sister of Hannah Kobayashi has opened up about the family’s “frustration” after the Hawaii photographer was declared a voluntary missing person by police. The 30-year-old disappeared while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. Hannah Kobayashi's (pictured) sister ‘frustrated’ after voluntary missing person classification (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

“We're just as confused and just as frustrated more than anything now,” Sydni Kobayashi said during an appearance on NBC News' Top Story with Tom Llamas alongside her family’s lawyer, Sara Azari.

Hannah was caught on camera crossing into Mexico days after her disappearance. Sydni said that the LAPD has stated that they have not found any evidence to suggest that Hannah is being trafficked, or that she is a victim of foul play. She added that she suspects her sister may be in danger, stressing that it is unlike her to refuse to contact her family.

“She always kept close to me more than anyone in our lives,” Sydni said.

‘It takes a lot more digging and investigation to be able to say it's voluntary’

The attorney, too, pushed back on the LAPD’s move to declare Hannah voluntarily missing. “It takes a lot more digging and investigation to be able to say it's voluntary,” she said. “They just reached this conclusion—without showing them any footage.”

LAPD authorities said Hannah “appeared fine” in a video showing her walking through the San Ysidro port of entry to Mexico. They added that her social media included “indications that there were some desires or posts that would be consistent in somebody who would have the desire to disconnect from their phone.”

Addressing Hannah, Sydni said, “I can't stress enough how loved you are, how supported you are. We're really worried about you. No matter what situation you're in, you always have a home to come to.”

The Kobayashi family recently released a statement after the LAPD’s classification of Hannah’s missing person case. “We are deeply grateful for the urgency and dedication law enforcement has shown in investigating Hannah’s disappearance,” they said in a statement to NBC News. “Our family remains hopeful that Hannah is safe and urges everyone to continue the search. The search is far from over, and we are committed to doing everything possible to bring her home safely.”

Meanwhile, Hannah’s father, 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi, jumped to his death during the ongoing search for his daughter. He had travelled to Los Angeles along with other family members to help in the search.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).