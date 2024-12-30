Elon Musk admits H1-B visas are ‘broken’ and need ‘major reform’ shortly after vowing to ‘go to war on this issue’

Elon Musk said the H1-B visa program is “broken” and suggested a potential fix just shortly after vowing to “go to war on this issue” and telling detractors to “F— yourself.” Amid a raging debate among the MAGA base over the immigration program for highly skilled foreign workers, Musk has now acknowledged some of the criticisms. Elon Musk admits H1-B visas are ‘broken’ and need ‘major reform’ (ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

‘I’ve been very clear that the program is broken’

Responding to a thread claiming H1-B visas were being used to hire low-wage programmers and developers, Musk wrote, “Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform.”

He added, “I’m confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Musk, a naturalised citizen born in South Africa, came into the country on an H-1B visa. He has frequently stressed that he thinks visas are very important due to a lack of American citizens capable of doing the work tech companies require.

Musk blasted critics of H1-B visas on X just recently, saying, “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B."

He added, “Take a big step back and F— YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.” He also said that H1-B visas are required for companies to recruit “the top ~0.1% of engineering talent.”

Many began opposing the December 22 announcement of venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan to serve as the incoming Trump administration’s senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence (AI), including Laura Loomer. Loomer particularly expressed her anger over the growing influence of the “tech bros” in Trump’s orbit who have comparatively lax views on immigration.

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy eventually stepped in to defend H1-B visas, which allow up to some 65,000 guest workers into the United States. Supporters of the visa believe the program is important to attract op-tier talent for the development of technologies such as AI in the US. However, many opposed the program, claiming that one reason for their contempt was that companies were exploiting the system for cheaper labour.

Donald Trump, despite previously saying the H-1B program was “very bad for workers,” appeared to support it in a recent interview with New York Post. “I have many H-1B visas on my properties,” Trump has now said. “I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”