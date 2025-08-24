US man with violent history asks how to make marriage to fiancé on F-1 visa smooth, Netizens say ‘you might end up in…’

A Reddit user is seeking Netizens’ opinions about what to do about his employment background checks by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) after he was arrested for domestic battery involving his fiancé. The US man also had questions about a green card he is planning to file for his fiancé, claiming they are planning to get married soon. US man arrested for domestic battery slammed for asking if marriage to fiancé on F-1 visa will be smooth (Unsplash - representational image)

“I was arrested for domestic battery involving my fiancé. She is currently on an F-1 visa, and I am an LPR. Things have settled between us, and we are building our relationship stronger. We are planning to get married, probably next year, and then file for her green card after she graduates in a few years,” the person wrote on Reddit.

“My criminal attorney said the charge might be reduced to simple battery, but USCIS might still see the original domestic battery arrest,” he further wrote, adding a few questions for Netizens to answer.

The questions the user asked included:

“Is it better for immigration purposes to have the charge reduced to simple battery and then dismissed, or dismissed as domestic battery?”

“Will USCIS see the original arrest even if it’s dismissed?”

“Which option is less risky for employment background checks?”

“Does USCIS care more about the type of charge or whether the case was ultimately dismissed?”

‘I'm certain this case is gonna end well - in jail, sooner or later’

The man was slammed in the comment section by Netizens who hoped he would never get approved. “I don’t know the answer to the admissibility question but filing a green card for a spouse that was involved you getting a battery arrest is insane. They’re going to be hella suspicious of you and your relationship,” one user commented. “Fingers crossed you don't get approved,” another wrote. One said, “You are going to have a real hard time convincing the USCIS officer your marriage is legit with domestic violence on your record. You are going to need a good believable explanation and an understanding interviewer. Your chances of success are not fantastic.”

One user explained that several crimes are deportable. “You need to consult with an immigration attorney who understands the criminal consequences of pleas in your state/jurisdiction and make sure you don't plea to a deportable offense. Many many crimes are deportable - both small and large. That should be your #1 concern, because if you plea to a deportable offense you might end up in ICE detention & in removal proceedings,” the user explained.

The same user added, “Regardless I wouldn't be surprised if USCIS asks a lot of questions but I don't think either is charge is objectively disqualifying from petitioning your spouse, so long as you can demonstrate it was a one time thing, she wants to stay with you/not press charges, it's been resolved and doesn't happen again, etc. But if you plea to a deportable offense, as I said above, you may lose your green card. And then she's not getting a petition one way or the other.”

“I'm certain this case is gonna end well- in jail, sooner or later,” one user wrote, while another said, “You might want to talk to an immigration lawyer on this as well on that Domestic Violence charge. Because you could lose your Green Card for that.”