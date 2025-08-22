Green Card applicants major announcement: USCIS changes immigration policy to consider anti-Americanism

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a significant change on Tuesday on the evaluation of applications for immigrant benefits, including Green Card applications, which would now take into account “anti-Americanism” on social media. Green Card applicants major announcement: Over 1,000 foreign students had their visas revoked as of April 14, according to data from Inside Higher Ed, for allegedly engaging in political activities, notably in relation to the ongoing war in Gaza

The Trump administration has increased travel restrictions since taking office, including requiring potential international students to submit information about their social media accounts, which will be examined for “any indication of hostility” towards American “citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

Over 1,000 foreign students had their visas revoked as of April 14, according to data from Inside Higher Ed, for allegedly engaging in political activities, notably in relation to the ongoing war in Gaza. Some of these students have vehemently refuted the Trump administration's accusations that they have antisemitic or “pro-terrorist” beliefs.

USCIS revises its Policy Manual; Here's what it says

With immediate effect, the USCIS revised its Policy Manual on Tuesday, directing its staff to consider any “anti-American activity” when determining whether to grant immigration applications, including those for permanent residence cards, or “green cards.”

Any “anti-American activity will be an overwhelmingly negative factor in any discretionary analysis” of applications, a press release stated. While it is unclear exactly what would be considered “anti-American activity,” CBS News states that it will be based on an existing immigration statute that prohibits citizenship from those who support communism, totalitarianism, or the overthrow of the US government.

USCIS officers should consider “whether the alien has endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused anti-American views or the views of a terrorist organization or group” when deciding whether to grant privileges like green cards, as per the new USCIS Policy Manual. Social media account screening has been included to this procedure.

The change in policy affects the discretionary immigration benefits, such as green cards, work permits, and student visas.

USCIS takes immigration law compliance into account

The USCIS has already taken immigration law compliance into account when determining arbitrary immigration benefits.

The USCIS announced earlier this month that it would increase the scope of its screening process for immigrants pursuing US citizenship in order to ensure that they possess “good moral character.”

This will now take into account the applicant's “adherence to societal norms” and “positive contributions” to the larger society, as opposed to the previous reliance on the lack of criminal crimes or immigration law infractions.

Meanwhile, USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser stated that those who hate America and spread anti-American beliefs should not receive America's benefits, Newsweek reported.

As of now, the USCIS-described modifications are applicable to "requests pending or filed on or after the publication date."