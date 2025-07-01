US immigration service to change text alert number from July 1: All you need to know

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is set to change its text alert number starting July 1, Newsweek reported. The agency has planned to discontinue sending text alerts from the number 468-311, also known as GOV-311. Applicants will now start getting text messages from a new number: 872466. This stands for USA-IMM, short for "U.S.A. Immigration." US immigration service to change text alert number from July 1(AFP)

This is a significant change for people who receive text updates from USCIS, including case status alerts and appointment reminders. USCIS urges people to save its new number to avoid confusion or mistaking official messages for spam.

Why does USCIS use text alerts?

USCIS often uses text alerts to contact those who have chosen to receive electronic notifications. The option is available through Form G-1145, and leads to applicants getting case updates by text and email. Generally, these include the receipt number and details on how an applicant can track their case status online.

The new change in the number was aimed at making messages easier to identify and strengthening public confidence, USCIS said. USCIS announced, "Effective July 1, 2025, USCIS will no longer send text (SMS) messages from the phone number 468-311 (GOV-311). Our new number will be 872466 (USAIMM)."

USCIS announced another major change earlier this month. It said it would need every new permanent residency application to have a renewed medical examination form. In the past, applicants could use the same forms indefinitely.

A number of changes to a range of application forms suddenly introduced started creating confusion among applicants in March. In fact, it even prompted a lawsuit from immigration attorneys, following which USCIS had to reverse course and provide at least a two-week transition period for the new forms to take effect.

It is important for applicants to remain cautious of scams too, and remember that USCIS would never ask for payment or passwords via text message. Anyone who receives suspicious messages claiming to be from USCIS must not respond, but should report the message through the official USCIS website. This could protect them and others from potential fraud.