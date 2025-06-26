USCIS issues warning for immigrants: ‘Green cards and visas will be revoked if…’

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a stern warning to green card holders in an X post on Wednesday. The government agency said it will remove the permanent residency and visa privileges of individuals found guilty of serious criminal offences, such as endorsing or supporting terrorist activity. USCIS issues stern warning for visa and green card-holders(AFP)

What did USCIS say about revoking green cards?

The USCIS shared a photo that read: “Green cards and visas will be revoked if an alien breaks the law.”

The agency noted that people who are green card holders or have visas are no longer eligible to stay in the country if they “advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so.”

It has reminded the citizens that living in the country after receiving a “visa or green card is a privilege.” “Our laws and values must be respected,” it added.

What is a Green Card?

A person who holds a green card is a permanent resident and is granted authorization to live and work in the US on a permanent basis, according to Homeland Security.

There are several ways to become a permanent resident, which include sponsorship by a family member or US employer, individual filing, or refugee or asylum status or other humanitarian programs.

As per the estimates from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, there are 12.8 million green card holders living across the US.

The latest update from USCIS comes amid the major crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US by the Donald Trump administration.

According to The Associated Press, the US President's spending cuts and border security package are expected to inject nearly $150 billion into his mass deportation agenda in the next four years.

This includes funding different initiatives, such as the US's southern border wall and detention centers, for thousands of additional law enforcement staff.

At present, around $10 billion is allocated to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is the primary department for immigration enforcement, under the annual budget.

FAQs:

1. What is the ‘Catch-And-Revoke’ policy in the US?

Under this, the green card holders could lose their status on an immediate basis if they are found to be breaking the law.

2. Can the US government revoke a green card?

Yes. A green card can be revoked if a person is found advocating for violence and endorsing or supporting terrorist activity.

3. How to get a green card in the US?

There are several eligibility categories that people can consider before applying for the green card. For more information, visit the official website of USCIS.