Donald Trump says corruption trial against Netanyahu should be cancelled: 'Witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial Wednesday, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran. FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform, adding that “Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero.”