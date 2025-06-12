What is USCIS's new policy for green card applicants starting from 11 June? Here's a rundown

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reversed a recent policy regarding medical examination forms required for green card applicants. Starting June 11, 2025, USCIS requires a new medical examination form for all green card applications. The previous policy allowing indefinite reuse of Form I-693 has been revoked to mitigate public health risks.(AFP)

What does the new policy say? Effective 11 June 2025, all new green card applications must include a fresh medical examination form, regardless of whether the applicant had submitted one previously.

The agency's latest update replaces a policy introduced just over a year ago, which had allowed applicants to reuse Form I-693—the ‘Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record’—indefinitely, as long as it was properly filled out and signed by a certified civil surgeon.

“Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, signed by a civil surgeon on or after Nov. 1, 2023, is only valid while the application the Form I-693 was submitted with is pending,” the USCIS said in its statement.

“If the application a Form I-693 was submitted with is withdrawn or denied, that Form I-693 is no longer valid. This guidance is effective immediately and applies to applications pending or filed on or after June 11, 2025.”

So what does USCIS's updated policy details?

It details that if a green card application is denied or withdrawn, the accompanying medical form cannot be reused. Any subsequent application will now require a new medical examination and an updated I-693 form.

“Most aliens subject to health-related grounds of inadmissibility must have an immigration medical examination to demonstrate they are not inadmissible,” USCIS added.

“In general, aliens applying to adjust status must submit Form I-693 to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under the health-related grounds of inadmissibility. We may require an alien who would otherwise not be required to undergo an immigration medical examination to submit a Form I-693 as a matter of discretion, if the evidence indicates that there may be a public health concern.”

The now-revoked April 2024 guidance had made the validity of Form I-693 indefinite. “We have since determined that the April 4, 2024, policy is overly broad and could potentially threaten public health in the United States,” USCIS said.

“By limiting the validity period to only the current immigration benefit application or request, we ensure that aliens get timely and proper medical examinations and treatment, which safeguards public health.”