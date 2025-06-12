Donald Trump launches $5 million immigration 'gold card' visa signup site

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a waitlist website for a new visa programme that offers permanent residency to foreigners willing to invest $5 million in the United States. A government-backed website, trumpcard.gov, has gone live where interested applicants can sign up. US President Donald Trump on Thursday opened the "Gold Visa" waitlist website. (Bloomberg)

“FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.”

Referring to it as the Trump Card, the US President in February described it as "somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication."

The newly rolled out website features an image of a shiny, gold-colored card bearing Trump’s face. Applicants are required to enter basic details such as their name, region, email address, and whether they are applying as individuals or on behalf of a business.

The screengrab of the interface of Trump administration's newly launched website for "gold visa" program(trumpcard.gov)

What is Trump's 'Gold Card' programme

The “gold card” programme was first announced by Trump in February aiming to offer wealthy foreigners a chance to gain permanent residency in the United States by investing $5 million.

The initiative promises applicants green card benefits along with a path to full citizenship.

Talking about the benefits of new card, Trump had earlier said, “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship.”

“Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” he added.

Earlier this month, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had joined the Republican President in hailing the “Gold Card” program, saying, “I think, the ordinary path of immigration for America is changing. The Trump Card is coming out. I expect the Trump Card will create really an enormous opportunity for people to have the ability to come to America.”

The new “gold card” program is expected to replace the existing EB-5 visa scheme, which currently allows foreigners to get green cards by making specific investments in the US.

However, several lawmakers believe such a major change in immigration policy needs approval from Congress.

Under the EB-5 program, applicants are required to pay fees ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). In addition, they must either invest $1.8 million in a business or $900,000 in areas with high unemployment. The investment must also create at least 10 jobs for American workers.

The US state department’s legal team raised concerns about the “Gold Visa” program. They warned that there is a “high risk” the proposal could be rejected by the White House’s budget office or overturned in court, reported news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile,an internal memo reviewed by the news agency noted that setting a $5 million fee—far higher than the cost to process such a visa—“is contrary to settled Supreme Court precedent.”