‘Won’t tolerate visa abuse,' says US after video of handcuffed Indian student goes viral

The US Embassy in India has issued a stark warning to Indians travelling to the United States. In its latest message, the US embassy has stated that Washington "will not tolerate any abuse of visas or illegal entry" into the country. The US Embassy in India has once again warned of the severe consequences of visa abuses and illegal entry in the nation(Representative)

This statement from the United States comes after a video of a handcuffed Indian student at Newark Airport went viral on social media.

In its message, the US federal government stated it will "welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States."

"We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," the embassy added further.

Indian student handcuffed at Newark Airport

The video of an Indian student being handcuffed by Newark airport officials went viral on social media. The video was shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who said that the student was crying and being treated like a “criminal."

As per Jain, the student was being deported from the US back to India. In response to the video, the Indian Consulate General in New York stated that it has raised the matter with local authorities.

“We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard," stated the Indian authorities on X.

This action comes amid Donald Trump's severe crackdown on immigrants in the United States. From mass deportations to the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles to disperse anti-ICE protests, the Trump administration has issued stricter rules for US visas.