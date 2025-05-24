Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harvard’s foreign student enrolment ban halted by US federal judge; what happens next?

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 09:20 PM IST

US Government says Harvard failed to address “criminality and misconduct of foreign students” and created a campus “hostile to Jewish students.”

A federal judge on Friday granted a temporary reprieve to Harvard University in its legal battle with the Trump administration, which had moved to bar the institution from enrolling foreign students. 

Students gather on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2025. (REUTERS)
Students gather on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

The decision, hailed as a short-term victory for the Ivy League school, comes amid mounting tensions over the government’s demand that Harvard provide extensive data on international students and campus conduct.

The Department of Homeland Security’s directive to revoke Harvard’s certification to enrol foreign students threatens the visa status of the university’s 6,800 international students, a move Harvard warns would have an “immediate and devastating effect.” 

Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, described the government’s action as one that “imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars.”

The court, presided over by Judge Allison Burroughs, will hold hearings in the coming days to consider extending the halt on the government’s ban. 

Legal arguments and next steps

The government accused Harvard of failing to address “criminality and misconduct of foreign students” and creating a campus environment “hostile to Jewish students” and promoting “pro-Hamas sympathies.” 

Harvard’s lawsuit argues Department of Homeland Security denied the university a meaningful chance to respond and violated its constitutional rights, causing “immediate chaos” as the spring term ended.

Harvard’s legal challenge focuses on two main issues: alleged First Amendment violations and procedural failures in revoking enrolment certification.

Lawyers contend the government is retaliating against Harvard for not following its demands and engaging in impermissible “viewpoint discrimination.”

Judge Burroughs, appointed in 2014, will outline her schedule at a status conference in Boston federal court. She will soon hear arguments on extending the halt on government action. The timing of a final ruling remains uncertain, leaving uncertainty for international students expected to arrive for the next academic year.

If the ban takes effect, thousands of Harvard’s international students will have to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status in the US. Harvard would not be able to sponsor visas for admitted students for the upcoming terms.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has already invited Harvard students and admitted them to transfer.

With Bloomberg inputs 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Harvard’s foreign student enrolment ban halted by US federal judge; what happens next?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On