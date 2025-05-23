Raghav Chadha backs Harvard after Trump's action over foreign students: 'Must defend academic freedom'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday reacted to Donald Trump administration's decision to revoke Harvard University's eligibility to enrol foreign students, saying that it threatens the dreams and futures of international students. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.(X/RaghavChadha)

“President Trump’s recent move threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond. As a proud member of the Harvard community, I wear my colours to show support for inclusion and academic freedom,” Raghav Chadha wrote on X.

“I stand with Harvard and all international students whose dreams and futures are under threat. We must defend academic freedom and global collaboration,” he added.

Earlier in March, Raghav Chadha had announced that he was selected by Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century from March 5 to 13.

Harvard vs Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students and the lucrative income stream they provide into doubt.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s also accused Harvard University of allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students, creating an unsafe campus environment.

The move by Trump's administration meant Harvard can no longer enrol international students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status, it said.

Harvard University took legal action against the Trump administration's action and challenged the decision in court.

A judge then temporarily suspended Trump's administration order, calling the action unconstitutional.

Harvard currently enrolls nearly 6,800 international students at its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus. The majority of these students are pursuing graduate studies and represent over 100 different countries.