Friday, May 23, 2025
Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on enrolling international students

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2025 06:31 PM IST

Harvard University has sued the Trump administration after it moved to block the school from enrolling international students.

Harvard University has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to bar the Ivy League school from enrolling foreign students. 

People walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.(REUTERS File)
The university calls the move unconstitutional retaliation for resisting the White House’s political demands. In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard argued that the government’s action violates the First Amendment and warned it will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

In its lawsuit, Harvard said, “With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission.”

The university has announced its intention to seek a temporary restraining order aimed at preventing the Department of Homeland Security from implementing the decision.

Harvard currently enrolls nearly 6,800 international students at its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus. The majority of these students are pursuing graduate studies and represent over 100 different countries.

The Department of Homeland Security’s announcement on Thursday accused Harvard University of allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students, creating an unsafe campus environment. 

It further claimed that the university had coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party by hosting and training members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.

Harvard president vows to uphold principles 

Harvard president Alan Garber said that earlier this month that the university has implemented changes to its governance over the past year and a half, including a comprehensive strategy to combat antisemitism

He added that Harvard would not compromise on “its core, legally-protected principles” despite fears of retaliation. The university has indicated it will address allegations, initially raised by House Republicans, regarding coordination with the Chinese Communist Party at a later time.

The threat to Harvard’s international enrollment originates from an April 16 request by homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, who demanded that Harvard provide information about foreign students potentially involved in violence or protests that could result in their deportation.

With Associated Press inputs 

