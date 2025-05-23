How China reacted as Donald Trump blocked foreign students' enrollment at Harvard University

China on Friday criticised Donald Trump's decision to block Harvard University from enrolling foreign students, many of whom come from Beijing, and termed it as "politicisation" of education. The Chinese foreign ministry said that the move will only harm the image and international standing of the United States.(AFP)

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press briefing, "The Chinese side has consistently opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation."

"The relevant action by the US side will only harm the image and international standing of the United States," she added.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing will protect the legitimate rights and interests of its overseas students and scholars, Reuters reported.

The remarks came hours after the Trump administration slapped Harvard University with a blow and revoked its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allowed the institution to sponsor international students for US visas and enrollment.

This means that foreign students can no longer enrol at Harvard, and the existing ones must transfer or lose their legal status. The Department of Homeland Security said that this move was a part of an ongoing investigation into Harvard.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a letter to Harvard that the institution is being held accountable by the Trump administration "for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus".

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enrol foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” she added.

Harvard University reportedly termed the government's decision as "unlawful" and said that it remains fully committed to preserving its ability to welcome international students and scholars from over 140 countries.

As per the data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 6,800 international students make up for 27 per cent of Harvard University's total enrollment. In 2023, foreign students made up an even higher share at 43 other schools with at least 1,000 students.