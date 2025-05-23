Harvard vs Trump: How losing international students could crush universities | Explained

The Trump administration informed Harvard University on Thursday that it is revoking the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) that enabled the college to enroll international students. This move could affect nearly 6,800 students (2024-25) at Harvard who were supported by SEVP. Foreign students made up about 27% of the university's student body. The Trump admin revoked Harvard's SEVP program(AFP)

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus. It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Harvard called the move illegal. “The government’s action is unlawful. We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably.”

Here's how revoking SEVP could crush Harvard

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) is a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiative, managed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), that enables institutions like Harvard University to enroll international students on F-1 (academic), M-1 (vocational), and J-1 (exchange visitor) visas.

At Harvard, SEVP certification supports approximately 6,800 international students (27% of the student body in 2024–25), who contribute to a significant tuition revenue, The NYT reported. Harvard's tuition is $59,320 for the school year that begins later this year. Costs can rise to nearly $87,000 when room and board are included, the report added.

Universities must report student data—enrollment status, academic progress, addresses, and disciplinary records—via the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) to ensure visa compliance, according to ICE.

International students, often paying full tuition (up to $87,000 annually at Harvard with room and board) help the university subsidize domestic students and fuel research, per The New York Times.

In 2023–24, over 1.1 million international students contributed $44 billion to the US economy and supported 378,000 jobs, per NAFSA. Harvard’s loss of SEVP certification could cut a significant portion of its revenue, given that its $53 billion endowment relies partly on tuition, per PBS News.

Beyond finances, international students, comprising 6% of US higher education enrollment, drive innovation, particularly in STEM, per the Institute of International Education.

At MIT, where over 25% of students are international, President Sally Kornbluth warned that visa crackdowns could deter global talent.