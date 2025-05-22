Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
What is Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program that Trump admin has revoked

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 22, 2025 11:53 PM IST

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked a program that allowed Harvard University to enroll international students

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked a program that allowed Harvard University to enroll international students. The New York Times cited a letter sent to he institution by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to report that the admin has revoked the Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. 

Trump admin has halted Harvard's international students program(Unsplash)
Trump admin has halted Harvard's international students program(Unsplash)

“I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked,” the letter read, according to the NYT. 

This comes amid Harvard and the Trump administration's tussle about key programs. The president has been putting pressure on the college to fall in line with his agenda. The university was notified about the latest halt on Thursday as a part of the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation, The New York Times added, citing sources. 

Neither Harvard nor Trump officials have made a formal statement about the latest blow. 

In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security said: “This means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.”

What is Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program?

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) is a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program, administered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), that oversees international students and exchange visitors at institutions like Harvard University on F-1 (academic students), M-1 (vocational students), and J-1 (exchange visitors) visas. S

EVP certification allows Harvard to enroll international students, who make up over 27% of its student body (about 6,700 students in 2024–25), per CNBC. The program requires Harvard to use the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) to report data such as enrollment status, academic progress, and disciplinary records to ensure visa compliance, per ICE. 

SEVP ensures students maintain full-time study and adhere to visa conditions, while Harvard’s International Office supports compliance through visa advising and SEVIS reporting, per Harvard.edu.

