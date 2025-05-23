Harvard's international students could stay—if 6 conditions are met in 72 hours

Harvard University has lost its ability to enroll international students for the 2025–2026 academic year, following the revocation of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The action was ordered by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a letter to the university dated May 22. Harvard University's SEVP certification has been revoked.(AFP)

As a result of this decertification, Harvard can no longer admit foreign students under F-1 or J-1 visas, and current international students must transfer to another institution in order to maintain their visa status.

“All universities must comply with Department of Homeland Security requirements, including reporting requirements under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program regulations, to maintain this privilege,” Noem wrote. "As a result of your refusal to comply with multiple requests to provide the Department of Homeland Security pertinent information while perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies, and employs racist "diversity, equity, and inclusion" policies, you have lost this privilege."

“The revocation of your Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification means that Harvard is prohibited from having any aliens on F- or J- nonimmigrant status for the 2025-2026 academic school year. This decertification also means that existing aliens on F- or J- nonimmigrant status must transfer to another university in order to maintain their nonimmigrant status.”

However, Secretary Noem stated that Harvard may regain its SEVP certification in time for the upcoming academic year—if it meets a set of six conditions and submits the requested information within 72 hours.

The conditions outlined include:

All records, including electronic and audiovisual materials, related to “illegal activity” on or off campus involving nonimmigrant students enrolled at Harvard over the past five years. All records regarding “dangerous or violent activity” by nonimmigrant students, on or off campus, within the last five years. All records pertaining to “threats made by nonimmigrant students” toward other students or university personnel. Any documentation of incidents in which nonimmigrant students may have deprived others of their rights, whether on or off campus. All disciplinary records of nonimmigrant students enrolled at Harvard in the last five years. Any audio or video footage of protest activity involving nonimmigrant students on Harvard’s campus in the past five years.

Noem warned, “Please be advised that providing materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent information may subject you to criminal prosecution under 18 U.S.C. § 1001. Other criminal and civil sanctions may also apply.”