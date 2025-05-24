Belgium's princess Elisabeth's future at Harvard University uncertain after Donald Trump's fresh crackdown

Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, who is first in line for the throne, is waiting to find out whether she can return to Harvard after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on international students at the university. Belgian princess and future Queen, Elisabeth, is pursuing her Master's degree at Harvard University.(REUTERS)

"Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration's) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," the Belgian Royal Palace's spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said, as quoted by Reuters.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha backs Harvard after Trump's action over foreign students: 'Must defend academic freedom'

"We are analyzing this at the moment and will let things settle. A lot can still happen in the coming days and weeks," the Palace's communication director, Xavier Baert, added.

The 23-year-old, future Queen of Belgium, is the eldest of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before attending Harvard, she earned a degree in history and politics from the UK's Oxford University.

Also Read: US judge blocks Trump administration’s move to revoke Harvard’s international student enrolment rights

She is pursuing her Master's degree in public policy at Harvard. According to the Trump administration's directives, international students will be required to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status in the US.

Harvard files lawsuit to block Trump's ban on foreign students

Harvard University filed a lawsuit on Friday in a federal court in Boston, challenging the revocation, stating that the Trump administration's action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders”.

Also Read: Barron Trump got rejected by Harvard? Claims surface after university's SEVP revoked

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard argued in its complaint. “Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” it added.

US district judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by former President Barack Obama, granted a temporary restraining order that freezes the policy while the case proceeds.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed Harvard’s lawsuit and said, “If only Harvard cared this much about ending the scourge of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators on their campus they wouldn’t be in this situation to begin with."